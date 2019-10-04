Fanboys found themselves in a bit of a predicament on Friday, after comments Martin Scorsese made about Marvel movies went viral.

While speaking to noted fanboy bible Empire , Scorsese had this to say about the world’s most popular movie genre: “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Oof. While Scorsese hasn’t made any real genre movie since Shutter Island , he’s revered like a deity among film fans of every ilk, so this one stings. Take for example, the reaction of Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn, who summed up how many people were feeling in one perfect tweet.

While Scorsese’s comments feel a bit reductive, especially in the wake of major cultural achievements like Black Panther and The Avengers Infinity War saga, they’re understandable coming from someone who cut his teeth making movies that are grounded in a kind of gritty realism that we rarely see anymore in mainstream moviemaking.

But perhaps Scorsese should try and see a few of these movies before completely disregarding them, especially when exciting young filmmakers like Taika Waititi, Chloe Zao, and Ryan Coogler are the ones making them.

You can watch Scorsese’s latest cinematic effort when The Irishman hits theaters on November 1.

