One of the hallmarks of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , aside from Rachel Brosnahan’s virtuoso performance, is its painstaking recreation of mid-century New York. Well, it looks like the show’s team of Emmy-award winning production designers have set their sights on the rest of the country, after the new season three teaser trailer shows Midge Maisel on the move.

The clip begins with Midge dealing with the matter of her children’s custody, before setting off on a cross-country tour with the singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), which will serve as the arc for the third season. Midge and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) seem pretty well-equipped for life on the road, which looks to involve an array of hotels, casinos, airplanes, and pools.

Speaking of airplanes, the trailer also offers us our first look at a shiny new addition to the cast. Sterling K. Brown, who has quickly become prestige TV’s not-so-secret weapon, turns up as a guest star who greets Midge and Susie when they board a plane.

“I can say that I’m in it! And I can say that I had a great time doing it,” he told People about his role.. “The vibe on that set is as delightful as the This Is Us crew. Amy and Dan [Palladino] are incredible. Brosnahan is amazing.”

Brown, who’s gearing up for the fourth season of his own hit show, This is Us , explained that his time on Maisel taught him a thing or two about being hospitable to guests. “They reminded me of what it means to be a good host,” he said. “I hope that I can be a good host when people come to the This Is Us playground as well.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will returns to Amazon on Dec. 6. Watch the trailer below.

Related: Rachel Brosnahan, Modern Celebrity, Opens Up About the "Double Standard" of Talking About Her Marriage in Interviews