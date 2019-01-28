Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph have been each other's red-carpet dates for at least four years, but it would appear that their relationship goes a lot further than just stepping and repeating for the cameras at various awards ceremonies, bowling events, and basketball games.

Ahead of the 2019 SAG Awards , the award-winning actress revealed that Ralph is not her boyfriend—he's her husband. Brosnahan told People , “We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer,” following unconfirmed reports from last year that insisted she and Ralph were actually a married couple. “We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like, ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!’” she joked. Like Midge Maisel, Brosnahan has taken a modern approach to her relationship, which is to say, she's sort of secretly been married this entire time while everyone else thought she and Ralph were just dating, and just never made a big deal to the press about her nuptials.

Brosnahan and Ralph's marriage shouldn't come as a surprise—the actors consistently show up together at red carpets, and even both wore what can now be confirmed as wedding bands on their fingers at the 2018 Emmy Awards , where Brosnahan won her first Emmy for her starring in the titular role of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . She also included her husband on her list of people to thank during her acceptance speech at the 2019 Golden Globes , telling Ralph onstage: “Jason, I love you. I wouldn’t be here at all without you."

The exact date at which Brosnahan and Ralph were married has yet to be made public, but People reports that the actors have been officially seen as a couple since 2015 after working on Manhattan , a short-lived WGN series about the mid-century Manhattan Project in New Mexico to build the first atomic bomb. Still, Brosnahan's insistence that she and Ralph have "been together for even longer" than the years they have been married leads one to believe that they may have met before they both starred together on the show.

