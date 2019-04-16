Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are inching closer to their due date, which the Duchess of Sussex hinted might be at the end of this month or early next. Accordingly, the celebration of their firstborn has been fully in the works. Perhaps not surprisingly, Markle and Prince Harry have been just flooded with gifts in the process, and most have come from people they don't even know.

Outside of Markle's baby shower in NYC and the one her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was rumored to be throwing for her in the U.K., the actress turned royal has received an outpouring of gifts from fans online. After Markle and Prince Harry directed well-wishers to a handful of nonprofits they support, their chosen charities were inundated with donations. "Just one week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organizations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their firstborn," reads the caption of the latest post on the couple's joint Instagram . "Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action."

In their thank-you note on Instagram, Markle and Harry shared just how much their nonprofits have received in baby gifts. "Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support—the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made!" the message continues. "YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference... And on behalf of the Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much."

Loading View on Instagram

Because of all of the baby gifts they received, 100,000 children will receive meals in South Africa from the Lunchbox Fund. Meanwhile, 5,000 products from cribs to books and diapers will be distributed to children in need, from Guadalajara to Italy, via Baby2Baby; and Well Child will be able to give children with health needs over 300 hours of specialist care. Plus, Little Village ended up receiving "donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the U.S.) and, because of this, "had a surge in volunteer applications." Leave it to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to help children across the world while preparing for their own.