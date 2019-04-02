In a move that feels like a full circle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now have their own independent social media presence, after bonding through that very medium when they were just getting to know each other. Today, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace announced the Duchess and Duke of Sussex's new handle, @SussexRoyal. The account did so with a recent photo of Prince Harry and Markle on a date night to Cirque du Soleil and the caption, "🙌 Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal! Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." (Apparently, the @kensingtonroyal account now belongs solely to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton.)

So far, Markle and Harry have yet to post any more personal photos that they've taken of each other , some of which had appeared on @kensingtonroyal. As of now, they have just one post: a slideshow of moments from their public appearances with the caption, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.” It's signed "Harry & Meghan."

It's a relatively big deal that Harry and Markle are now on social media. This marks Prince Harry's first official social media account, though he had previously used a Facebook account under a different name and an anonymous Instagram account which he used to slide into Markle's DMs when they were just dating. Markle, on the other hand, famously deleted her accounts after the dust settled from her engagement to Prince Harry. That included not just her Instagram and Twitter, but also her lifestyle website The Tig. Though that hasn't stopped people from digging up old posts from her blog. As she explained of her decision to shutter The Tig at the time, "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."

The move to have their own joint social media account makes sense: After all, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family is getting crowded, while Markle and Harry are at the beginning of starting their own. Now, it won't be long until they finally share what the world really wants to see: moments from their private life, including their soon-to-be first child.