A new year, a new Meghan Markle . A little over a month after announcing her historic engagement to Prince Harry, the actress and activist has deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts. While the princess to be has not given a statement as to why she has chosen to disappear from social media, it's likely that her impending nuptials have something to do with it. Even though it's 2018 and many royal rules and regulations no longer hold true — for one, Markle will be the first divorced American to officially enter the royal family (despite Edward VIII's abdication for intending to marry a divorced American woman as told on The Crown ) — the royal family is still conservative when it comes to social media.

It took four years, for instance, for Markle's future sister-in-law Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William to join social media. Once they did, they opened Instagram and Twitter accounts under the unified and professional handle @kensingtonroyal. Outside of the occasional family portrait, however, the accounts are mostly archives of the pair's official engagements and initiatives — "photos and videos direct from Kensington Palace about the work and activities of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry," as the Instagram description reads. Markle has, however, made many appearances on the account. Just today, photos of her and Prince Harry's recent visit to Reprezent Radio were posted.

Loading View on Instagram

It's also possible of course that the decision was entirely Markle's to shut down her account. While she used to post regularly, sharing photos from her travels and inspirational quotes, Markle hasn't been very active on the platform since 2016, around the time it was first revealed that she was dating Prince Harry. Accordingly, a "palace source" told People that "Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years. However as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them.”

It's fitting that Markle's last post on Instagram was a goodbye tribute to her lifestyle website The Tig, which she ran from 2014 to this past April. “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” Markle wrote on the website last year in a letter that is still up. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

In the meantime, Markle and Harry have been sharing their official Instagram photos via @kensingtonroyal. Although, perhaps after their much-anticipated wedding in May, the pair will emerge on social media with their own joint account.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Living Inside a 1,300-Square-Foot Cottage at Kensington Palace