The best prediction of a successful marriage is being able to live together and that's especially the case when in a small space. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , however, are already well on their way to passing that test. The future newlyweds are currently living in just 1,300 square feet at Kensington Palace. The prince and princess to be have taken residence at a cottage on the grounds, as People reports, and it's quite small. Well, lets be honest, at least by royal standards.

“It’s a lovely, classic Victorian cottage. It’s probably two-up, three [rooms] down. It’s not very big, incredibly small,” former police protection officer Ken Wharfe told People of their tiny house, which is one of a few at Kensington Palace. “They are well restored, typical country cottages and originally used for the estate workers. In the past 40 years or so they’ve been accommodation for senior members of the household. They’ll be updated but there certainly wouldn’t be room for servants. Not far from there are apartments, almshouses that housed some of Princess Margaret’s staff.”

It was actually in their cottage where Prince Harry proposed to Markle, as she revealed in their first joint interview with the BBC. "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," Prince Harry said of the special moment, to which the former actress replied, "Just a cozy night, it was - what we were... trying to roast a chicken and it [was] just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

In the same interview, Markle commented on how she has been adjusting to life in the royal spotlight, which most recently has reportedly included princess training such as learning how to navigate a hostage situation and how to make sure her manners are on point . "I think I can very safely say as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like," she said. "I don't think either of us did that we both said that even though we knew that it would be."

