LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018.

In another example of an arcane royal tradition that is still somehow a thing, there will be an official scent for the upcoming May 19 royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Because every wedding should smell... like itself?

According to People , via The Cut , the luxury fragrance brand Floris London "created a perfume inspired by Bergamotto di Positano, a warm citrusy unisex scent with a romantic history. Bergamotto di Positano, which smells of bergamot, orange blossom, ginger, and green tea, was created in remembrance of Mary Floris, as well as her husband, who left the village of Positano on the Amalfi coast in Italy to travel to England to marry her."

So, it's a scent based on another scent. Sure! The exact smell and bottle design haven't been revealed yet, but if you're already thinking about putting in a pre-order, not so fast. It'll be part of the brand's private collection and not mass-produced for the public.

Floris London is essentially the go-to fragrance maker for the Windsors. The company makes an annual scent for the Queen on her birthday and has had ties to the family going back generations. They also made a special scent for the 2011 nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, called Wedding Bouquet . It's honestly nice to know that even ultra-exclusive perfume companies aren't above merchandising the royal wedding .

