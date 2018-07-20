Princess Eugenie is following in the literal fashion footsteps of her new cousin-in-law, Meghan Markle . At an event in London on Wednesday to celebrate and honor the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, the 28-year-old royal was spotted wearing the same pair of pumps Meghan wore when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry last November.

The heels in question come from Aquazzura , an Italian shoe brand that Meghan has worn several times before, and are nude pointy-toed pumps with a criss-crossing lace-up detail at the ankle. When Meghan first wore the shoes last fall, she paired them with an emerald-green dress underneath a white Line the Label wrap coat. This week, Princess Eugenie paired the exact same shoes with an Osman three-quarter-sleeved dress in a lighter shade of green.

The shoes pair well with just about anything, as both of these royal women prove. The real question is, do Meghan and Eugenie have the same shoe size? And, if so, are they dipping into each other's shoe closets?

Pinterest Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Pinterest Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

Pinterest Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan wore another pair of Aquazzura heels on one of the most important days of her life, her wedding to Prince Harry this past May. Though, the pumps she wore on that particular occasion were white, of course. Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, is currently busy preparing for her own royal wedding . She's set to wed her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, in October at St. George's Chapel, the same venue where Meghan and Harry tied the knot earlier this year.

No word yet on which chic pair of kicks Princess Eugenie will sport on her feet on her big day. That said, Aquazzura, clearly, has been very good to the women of the royal family lately, so it wouldn't come as a surprise to see yet another pair of the Italian shoes walk down the aisle at St. George's this fall.

