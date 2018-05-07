Though the entire royal family is no doubt planning last-minute details for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding , Princess Beatrice of York is having a bit of fun across the pond on the first Monday in May. The 29-year-old royal stepped out at the 2018 Met Gala , held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Monday wearing a long-sleeved dress featuring gold accents at the shoulder and a gold headband. The outfit, which features sheer sleeves, is an appropriately bright royal purple, representing her family’s heritage. The designer is not confirmed yet, but the high-necked frock matches this year’s theme, which celebrates the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” exhibition.

According to Town & Country , Princess Beatrice is not the first royal to attend the Met Gala, though this is her debut at the event. Princess Diana reportedly attended the ball, in 1996, wearing Versace. Recently, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Charlotte Casiraghi, and Queen Rania of Jordan have all attended. Though Princess Eugenie, who also has a royal wedding to plan, joined her sister Beatrice in New York City just a few days before the party—the two attended Poppy Delevingne’s birthday celebration—the younger daughter of Sarah Ferguson was not present at the big bash.

The two are clearly enjoying their time in the United States, but they will likely head back to the U.K. soon for their cousin’s wedding on May 19, which they are sure to attend. Though their mother, Ferguson, was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding parties in 2011, she reportedly will attend the general reception after Prince Harry’s ceremony—she was not invited to the private second reception held by Prince Charles for a group of 250 guests. The three women won’t have much time before they must focus on Eugenie’s January wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

See Princess Beatrice’s full Met Gala look, below.