Sarah Ferguson , the Duchess of York and the original Fergie, is reportedly being "snubbed" once again at the royal wedding. This time, however, it's not quite as embarrassing for the plucky ex-royal. On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that Prince Andrew's ex-wife, who was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, has received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's wedding on May 19. Fergie will also be going to the general reception afterwards. But she won't be going to the private second reception, which Prince Charles is throwing for an intimate guest list of 250, and she's not happy about it, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the Daily Mail , the Duchess of York has reportedly been "complaining about the 'snub' to anyone who will listen," despite the fact that certain royal sources think she's "lucky to be going at all." The tabloid reported that Ferguson only made it on the general guest list due to some intervention on the part of Prince Harry, a strong supporter of Ferguson within the royal ranks. He reportedly personally made sure she got an invitation and has introduced her to Markle.

"Numbers are limited to the evening party, she is not a member of the Royal Family any more and Prince Charles simply doesn’t have time for her," an insider told the Daily Mail . "He just can’t see why she is still such a big part of his brother’s life."

The Duchess was [famously left off the 1,900-strong guest list to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011. But since then, the Daily Mail reported, she's been slowly invited to a few royal events, like the Royal Ascot and the royal family's summer vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Despite being divorce for 22 years, Ferguson and her husband still have a strong relationship of some sort that not even the British press can quite parse. Nevertheless, the Queen still tries to make sure Ferguson doesn't end up in the same room as her husband Prince Philip, who reportedly holds a "deep-seated grudge" against Ferguson for incidents like the toe sucking scandal , according to the tabloid.

"It will be fascinating to see if the Duke of Edinburgh acknowledges her," one Daily Mail source said about Prince Philip's presence at the wedding. "He has held a grudge against her for a long, long time and normally refuses to even be in the same room as her."

This might not be a huge problem for either royal, though, because Prince Philip might have to miss the royal wedding altogether. The 96-year-old prince is reportedly still recovering from his hip replacement surgery on April 4, a palace rep said at a press briefing, so he might have to skip his grandson's nuptials.

Meanwhile, Duchess Fergie could be getting her revenge come October. In February, her daughter Princess Eugenie announced that she would be getting married to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle—the exact same location as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As the mother of the bride, she'll probably have some input on the guest list, and this could be her chance to turn the tables.

Related: Princess Eugenie Reportedly Must Postpone Her Wedding Due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Schedule