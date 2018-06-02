What do you get for the girl who has everything, including a prince for a husband? A bunch of diamonds! Joining the royal family has many perks, and apparently a slew of jewels is among them. According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex has received many glittering gifts from the royal family, and the result is that, well, she has a really fantastic collection now.
Her engagement ring, designed by Prince Harry and made using some diamonds repurposed from his mother Diana's collection, is worth a reported £140,000. But with ten fingers, she obviously can't have just one ring, and this gold and diamond ring (£1,130 from Vanessa Tugendhaft’s Promesse line) is shaped to look like the mathematical symbol for infinity, promising "everlasting love." Aww.
Equally symbolic is the delicate chain with a diamond cross that Markle was seen wearing after her official baptism into the Church of England, a requirement for royals. That one is worth £520, while another minimalist piece, a necklace with a golden clover charm, cost £770.
She's also growing her collection of many diamond earrings. There's the £60,000 chandelier pair from Cartier, a swirly pair from Canadian designer Birks worth £1,350, and the elegant £1,395 studs she wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Her Zofia Day studs, worn for that Vanity Fair interview last October, seem so modest in comparison, at £450.
And if you thought we were done cataloguing the jewelry that Markle has been spotted in, well, you are wrong! The micro-updates shall never cease! She also sported a £995 bangle, £6,950 "Snowstorm" earrings, £60,000 while gold earrings that were likely a gift from Harry, a £17,700 tennis bracelet, a Cartier bracelet worn on her wedding day that's comparable to a £241,000 model, her signature £865 stacking ring, and imported £375 stud earrings.
So that's...hold on, gotta math...carry the one...£533,505 in jewelry. And that's not counting the half-a-mil diamond tiara she wore with her wedding veil, since she borrowed it from the Queen. Guess you can't have everything.
