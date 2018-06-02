What do you get for the girl who has everything, including a prince for a husband? A bunch of diamonds! Joining the royal family has many perks, and apparently a slew of jewels is among them. According to The Daily Mail , the Duchess of Sussex has received many glittering gifts from the royal family, and the result is that, well, she has a really fantastic collection now.

Her engagement ring, designed by Prince Harry and made using some diamonds repurposed from his mother Diana's collection, is worth a reported £140,000. But with ten fingers, she obviously can't have just one ring, and this gold and diamond ring (£1,130 from Vanessa Tugendhaft’s Promesse line) is shaped to look like the mathematical symbol for infinity, promising "everlasting love." Aww.

Equally symbolic is the delicate chain with a diamond cross that Markle was seen wearing after her official baptism into the Church of England, a requirement for royals. That one is worth £520, while another minimalist piece, a necklace with a golden clover charm, cost £770.

She's also growing her collection of many diamond earrings. There's the £60,000 chandelier pair from Cartier, a swirly pair from Canadian designer Birks worth £1,350, and the elegant £1,395 studs she wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Her Zofia Day studs, worn for that Vanity Fair interview last October, seem so modest in comparison, at £450.

And if you thought we were done cataloguing the jewelry that Markle has been spotted in, well, you are wrong! The micro-updates shall never cease! She also sported a £995 bangle, £6,950 "Snowstorm" earrings, £60,000 while gold earrings that were likely a gift from Harry, a £17,700 tennis bracelet, a Cartier bracelet worn on her wedding day that's comparable to a £241,000 model, her signature £865 stacking ring, and imported £375 stud earrings.

So that's...hold on, gotta math...carry the one...£533,505 in jewelry. And that's not counting the half-a-mil diamond tiara she wore with her wedding veil, since she borrowed it from the Queen. Guess you can't have everything .

Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Refusing $9.3 Million Worth of Wedding Gifts