As the Christmas holiday approaches each year, Melania Trump has made a tradition of revealing her holiday aesthetic for the White House.

In her first holiday season as First Lady, Trump turned the official residence into a moody ice chamber that almost seemed more appropriate for Halloween than for Yuletide. Last year, she showed off images of blood-red Christmas trees lining the halls, sending Twitter into a horrified tizzy . This year, perhaps in response to the copious criticism, FLOTUS has decided to lean into a more traditional holiday look, with pine cones, stars, red-white-and-blue ornaments, and of course, some "Be Best" Scrabble blocks hanging from the trees. She describes the decor as a "beautiful exhibit of patriotism," and one has to admit that this stars-and-stripes winter wonderland is an improvement over years past—as ostentatious as it might be.

Of course, there's still plenty to snipe about, as the Twitter response to Melania's surreal video—in which the First Lady, swathed in head-to-toe cream knitwear, straightens tiny wreaths on little White House replicas and sprinkles what appears to be glitter on ornament-bedecked pine boughs—proves.

First off, tweeters want to know, who paid for this elaborately produced video and how much? And, more important, is it really in keeping with the Christmas spirit to extravagantly deck out your digs while your husband's administration keeps families in U.S. border detention centers ? And is any of this stuff actually environmentally friendly or is it all headed for the landfill in 2020?

