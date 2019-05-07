Say what you will about the 2019 Met Gala 's red carpet, but there's no denying that it was action-packed. Things kicked off, of course, with Lady Gaga , but she was far from the only celebrity causing a scene with her interpretation of this year's theme, camp —which, after all, is the best excuse to go completely over the top.

As demonstrated on the red carpet, camp is often all about extravagance. Above all, though, it's about having fun, which quite a few Twitter users definitely did while taking in Monday night's red carpet—and turning it into a series of memes. Some were even resurrected from the past: Like Rihanna in a massive Guo Pei gown before her, Serena Williams, who was outfitted entirely in bright yellow, garnered quite a few comparisons to an omelette.

There was even another breakfast comparison to be made: To some, Kim Kardashian's Thierry Mugler look reminded them of a croissant. And Karlie Kloss arguably bore a resemblance to the gold foil of a Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Even Billy Porter , who was lauded from the moment he arrived to the red carpet on the shoulders of six shirtless men, wasn't spared on Twitter.

With the spectacle itself being likened to a scene out of Lizzie McGuire , it's no wonder some began to question how Susan Sontag would react to how she's being interpreted today.

For others, memes served as a way to cope. That was especially true for those trying to make sense out of Frank Ocean 's look—or rather, confounding lack thereof. (James Charles, on the other hand, went in the other direction, though that definitely didn't save him from the Internet, either.)

By the end of the night, Ocean himself had joined in on the fun, posting a photo of his look on Instagram Stories with the caption "The Valet Wears Prada." Jemima Kirke, on the other hand, simply reposted one of her and Lena Dunham's matching looks —likely after she removed her elbow-length latex gloves, which were touchscreen-incompatible.

