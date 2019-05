In a way, it couldn't have been easier to be one of the best dressed on the 2019 Met Gala 's "Camp" -themed red carpet on Monday night; all one had to do was, at all costs, avoid playing it safe. Tellingly, the attendees who had the most success were also some of the most difficult to document—starting, of course, with Lady Gaga, who set the mood by revealing four separate Brandon Maxwell ensembles in less than 10 minutes, amounting to a record-breaking number of outfit changes. Billy Porter, on the other hand, brought company: He enlisted six shirtless men to carry not just him onto the red carpet, but also his 10-foot wings and 24-karat gold headpiece. (Ryan Murphy also had quite the arrival; the 100-plus pound hood he wore in tribute to Liberace required him to lie prostrate on his way to the Met.) Extravagance might have been out in full force, but there were other elements of camp on the red carpet, too: Janelle Monáe checked off artifice by replacing one of her breasts with an eye, which actually blinked, and Katy Perry definitely dethroned the serious by going as a candelabra. See their looks and more set to join camp's red carpet hall of fame , here.