Billy Porter wearing a custom "Sun God" ensemble by the Blonds at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Jared Leto and guest wearing Gucci at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Katy Perry wearing Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Lady Gaga wearing one of many Brandon Maxwell ensembles at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Ezra Miller wearing a Burberry suit and harness, plus five extra eyes, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham wearing Christopher Kane, accessorized with latex gloves, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Janelle Monáe wearing Christian Siriano at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Hamish Bowles wearing Maison Martin Margiela (and a head of pastel hair) at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Joan Collins wearing Valentino, dressed as her own character in Dynasty, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Ryan Murphy wearing Christian Siriano, in tribute to Liberace, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.