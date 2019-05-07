Met Gala 2019

Met Gala 2019: The Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet

In a way, it couldn't have been easier to be one of the best dressed on the 2019 Met Gala's "Camp"-themed red carpet on Monday night; all one had to do was, at all costs, avoid playing it safe. Tellingly, the attendees who had the most success were also some of the most difficult to document—starting, of course, with Lady Gaga, who set the mood by revealing four separate Brandon Maxwell ensembles in less than 10 minutes, amounting to a record-breaking number of outfit changes. Billy Porter, on the other hand, brought company: He enlisted six shirtless men to carry not just him onto the red carpet, but also his 10-foot wings and 24-karat gold headpiece. (Ryan Murphy also had quite the arrival; the 100-plus pound hood he wore in tribute to Liberace required him to lie prostrate on his way to the Met.) Extravagance might have been out in full force, but there were other elements of camp on the red carpet, too: Janelle Monáe checked off artifice by replacing one of her breasts with an eye, which actually blinked, and Katy Perry definitely dethroned the serious by going as a candelabra. See their looks and more set to join camp's red carpet hall of fame, here.
Billy Porter being carried by shirtless men
Billy Porter wearing a custom "Sun God" ensemble by the Blonds at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Jared Leto and guest wearing Gucci at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Katy Perry wearing Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Lady Gaga wearing one of many Brandon Maxwell ensembles at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Ezra Miller wearing a Burberry suit and harness, plus five extra eyes, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham wearing Christopher Kane, accessorized with latex gloves, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Janelle Monáe wearing Christian Siriano at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Hamish Bowles wearing Maison Martin Margiela (and a head of pastel hair) at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Joan Collins wearing Valentino, dressed as her own character in Dynasty, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Ryan Murphy wearing Christian Siriano, in tribute to Liberace, at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City, May 2019.

