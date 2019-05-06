How do you outdo yourself on the Camp-themed Met Gala red carpet when you're Lady Gaga ? By approaching it as a sort of performance art. The pop singer, actress, and co-host of this year's event wore four separate outfits down the red carpet, which, yes, means she literally changed right there on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Accompanied by her former stylist and current Project Runway judge, the designer Brandon Maxwell , Gaga first arrived in a voluminous hot pink concoction whose sleeves might be called exaggerated if they weren't dwarfed by the dress's long train. Despite the fact it's only lightly raining in New York at the moment, Gaga arrived accompanied by a small army of men in black suits with black umbrellas.

That was soon stripped off to reveal a black ballgown with an off-center skirt.

For look three, it was a hot pink column gown, accessorized with bedazzled and oversized sunglasses and a brick-sized mobile phone straight from the '90s. She checked her make-up in a compact held up by staffer.

To finish it all off, she stripped all the way down to nothing but her fishnets and glittery bra and panties. This was accompanied by the appearances of a hot pink wagon that was filled with bottles of champagne and pink "Joanne" hats encased in lucite boxes.

That doesn't even cover the beauty look, which included oversized false eyelashes with golden strands and a blonde wig that featured tiny bows made of hair throughout (perhaps a callback to the oversized hair bows of her early career).

Gaga, of course, has made her name through over-the-top and often campy high fashion choices, so outdoing herself in a manner that was intentionally Camp was always going to be a bit of a challenge for her. Leaning into that reputation and commenting on directly seems to have been the perfect answer.

