Miley Cyrus hates every single project she's ever released, except for the one she's not allowed to talk about: a starring role in an upcoming episode of Black Mirror , which has been rumored for weeks and was finally confirmed, however vaguely, by Cyrus in an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday. It was in the same interview when Cyrus revealed that she "hates everything" she's done—which, yes, includes Hannah Montana , Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz , and her last foray into streaming television, the much-overlooked, Woody Allen-created Crisis in Six Scenes on Amazon Prime.

The Black Mirror episode, however, is a different story. When Stern asked about her latest acting gig, Cyrus at first played coy, offering only to shake her head "yes" or "no" rather than uttering the Netflix series' name aloud, since "no one told me I can yet," she said. Later, though, she opened up about the role, which she was filming in South Africa when her Malibu home was destroyed in the November wildfires. "I'm really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'head-shaking project,'" she said.

"I can't say too much, but I can say that I think I kinda hate everything that I do. Any time I leave anywhere, I think it's horrible...I hate everything, but it was the first time that I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work," she explained, then added, "But that probably means that it's shit! You know, if I like it, it might mean that it's horrible."

While Cyrus remained tight-lipped on the plot of her Black Mirror episode, she did reveal that her character has "a lot of dynamic." "I play one character, but I play a lot of different sides of that character, and there's a lot of dimension to it," she said. "And actually, it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it's already kind of eerie when you're there the whole time. But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it." She continued, "So, maybe I love it because I love the memory that's attached to it, because somehow art and life were imitating each other the whole time."

As a final selling point, she reiterated, "I promise I hate everything I do; it's the first thing I've been proud of."

