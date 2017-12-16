Earlier this week, Matt Damon thought it would be a good idea to give the world his take on the current sexual harassment and assault reckoning in Hollywood, and his take was: “All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum. And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. Okay? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

Surprise, surprise, his comments were received poorly, and his Good Will Hunting co-star Minnie Driver and actress Alyssa Milano both used Twitter to passionately and eloquently explain why his "it's not all the same" comments are, in fact, part of the problem. "Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)," tweeted Driver.

Milano, in a thread of tweets, wrote Damon an open letter on how harassment and misogyny are a systemic societal issue that read in part, "We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long." In a striking comparison, she wrote, "There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer."

So there you have it. Once again, Twitter being used for good—and some strong women having to speak out about what is right and wrong.

