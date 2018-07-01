The fashions on display at the Miu Miu resort 2019 show in Paris were fun and eye-catching, but as usual the celebrities and models wearing them shone just as brightly. The lineup was pretty much everyone we love: Kaia Gerber, at this point a runway mainstay, was there of course, as were legendary supermodels Naomi Campbell and Adriana Lima. Then there were the It girl mainstays like Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse. And certainly not to be missed was Uma Thurman, who couldn't stop smiling as she took off a long track jacket to reveal a dazzling leopard print dress.

And it that's not enough leggy glamazons for you, the show also featured Kate Bosworth, Chloë Sevigny, and Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, all making their runway debuts (and looking quite natural in that particular spotlight). The modeling side of the runway spectrum was rounded out by the likes of Taylor Hill, Adwoa Aboah, and Audrey Marnay.

Perhaps the most surprising faces of the night were relative newcomers to the entertainment scene, young actresses Sadie Sink , marking her second outing on the catwalk in Paris so far, and Rowan Blanchard , who opened the proceedings. "Somehow Mrs. Prada asked me to open the @miumiu show today and somehow i did it without falling and as expected I am in shock!!!!! Thank you to my @miumiu family for encouraging the Confidence to Leap Out 😭😭😭😭 i really can’t believe this," wrote Blanchard on Instagram.

According to Vogue , the idea to put celebrities on the stage rather than in the front row was spontaneous and last-minute: "As of two days ago there were no celebrities walking the Miu Miu show. Then inspiration struck, and Miuccia Prada and her team started making calls, asking guests if they’d like to swap roles for a night. 'We called them in the morning, they jumped on the plane, and then they arrived—they all said yes,' the designer exclaimed." Less exciting, though, was the report that Roman Polanski was in the audience.

