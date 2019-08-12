The hype surrounding Apple’s upcoming streaming service is about to kick into overdrive thanks to a moody new teaser for its marquee show, The Morning Show . Slated to premiere this fall on Apple TV+, the show stars Reese Witherspoon , Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell as three major cogs in a fictional morning TV show, cast in the mold of real-life morning juggernauts Good Morning America and The Today Show . In fact, the series is based on Brian Stelter’s 2013 book, Top of The Morning , in which he chronicles the rivalry between the two flagship shows.

While none of the show’s stars make appearances in the trailer—other than a framed photo featuring Aniston and Carrell’s characters—their voices can be heard throughout, spouting platitudes about the guiding moral and ethical principles of working in news. “Good morning. I am bringing you some sad and upsetting news,” Aniston’s character, who’s presumably an anchor, can be heard saying. “Don’t you ever question my integrity in my house again,” she adds while the camera slowly moves through the studio. When the camera finally lands on the fictional show’s empty set, Witherspoon’s character chimes in, saying people “want to trust that the person telling them the truth about the world is an honest person.”

It’s clear that Apple is excited about the show, having already ordered two 10-episode seasons before a single second of the show has aired. Aniston and Witherspoon also gave audiences a taste of what they can expect earlier this year, when Apple officially introduced its streaming platform at an event in Cupertino. “Through the prism of those underslept, overadrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” she said.

Watch the first teaser for The Morning Show below.

