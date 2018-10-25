Moschino x H&M proved that fashion is still a family affair during the Jeremy Scott –helmed spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection show in New York on Wednesday night.

Earlier in October, the Moschino creative director exclusively told W that, as the “king of collaborations,” he sought to make this alliance with the Swedish brand “the most Moschino collection,” taking the classic logos of big brands like MTV and Disney and giving them a cartoonish Moschino spin. It’s a collaboration that totally makes sense, and surprisingly had not occurred until now, with its glittery patterned pieces and some sexed-up yet recognizable motifs. The runway was inspired in equal parts by Times Square, billboards, and television color bars, and if it weren’t for the Moschino x H&M logomania, attendees might have thought they were on the set of TRL in its heyday.

On the runway, the high-low collaboration did more than just appropriately mix the couture elements of Moschino with the accessibility of H&M—it brought families together. Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , and Anwar Hadid all walked in the same show. The last New York fashion show the Hadid siblings walked together was Prabal Gurung’s spring/summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week in September.

Young scions like Frances Bean Cobain , Miles Richie , and Paris Jackson made it to the front row. It was all about the family, all thanks to Jeremy Scott. “For some reason this is the only man that can bring me and my god sis together,” Richie said in a caption of an Instagram photo of himself with Scott and his god-sister Paris Jackson .

Of course, the H&M x Moschino launch would not have been complete without the addition of Naomi Campbell, who walked the runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria , and the legendary Amanda Lepore . Mj Rodriguez (who is featured in the campaign for the new collaboration) and Indya Moore , members of the Pose family, got cozy in the front row, too.

Scott may be the only man who can get three Hadid siblings, an iconic mother-daughter duo from Pose , and god-siblings like Richie and Jackson all under one roof.

