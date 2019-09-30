Kathryn Hahn has always been one of Hollywood’s more underrated actresses , someone waiting for just the right vehicle to catapult her from quirky character actress to bona fide star. Well, it looks like Mrs. Fletcher just might be it.

The upcoming HBO limited series just got its first trailer, in which we see Hahn as Eve Fletcher single mother undergoing a kind of sexual awakening after her teenage son leaves home for college. “Ever since my son went to college, I’ve been having these crazy fantasies,” she tells a friend in the clip. What ensues is a montage of Hahn’s character fulfilling some of those fantasies. She dabbles with porn, goes on blind dates, and hooks up with much younger men. Casey Wilson meanwhile, plays "a married mother of academically gifted twins" and close friend of Eve’s.

Based on the eponymous novel by Tom Perrotta (the same man behind The Leftovers ), Mrs. Fletcher will focus on both Hahn’s empty-nester and her son, who “both embrace their newfound freedom with mixed results,” the show’s official description reads.

In a recent interview , Hahn explained what makes her such a gifted physical actress. “I just have to go for something. No matter what the material is, I like the feeling of having no stone left unturned,“ she said. “I hate the feeling of, ’I wish I had tried that,’ or ’I wish I asked for one more take,’ or ’I wish I had a chance to ...’ Certainly I will try it all, or at least ask to, and sometimes politely be turned down.“

Owen Teague, Katie Kershaw, Domenick Lombardozzi, the late Cameron Boyce, and Jen Richards round out the cast, while Nicole Holofcener directed the first episode. Mrs. Fletcher will begin streaming on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand on October 27, 2019.

