It's been 25 years since Marc Jacobs ' now legendary spring 1993 show for Perry Ellis, his famed grunge collection that got him fired. But time has stood still in one way: Naomi Campbell still looks the same in the lemon-emblazoned wrap dress, leggings, and beanie that she modeled on the runway. Two and a half decades since Jacobs brought the grunge aesthetic to the mainstream, the collection still holds up (along with Campbell in it). That's why Jacobs has decided to bring back Campbell as a model for his new campaign around the reissue of his iconic collection.

"Inspired by the new wave of music, fashion photography, and the personal style of his friends, @TheMarcJacobs boldly put Grunge on the runway during his time at @PerryEllis," says a statement posted to Instagram about the reissued collection. "25 years later, we bring you #ReduxGrunge –– 26 looks from that original, iconic collection. Exclusively available for preorder now on marcjacobs.com."

One of those looks happens to be the one Campbell wore on the star-studded runway, as she posted a photo of her modern take on it, writing, "I wore this outfit 25 years ago!! I am honored to wear it again. MARC JACOBS GRUNGE!!!"

The styling is even the same, save for the sunglasses Campbell originally wore on the runway, which you can see at the 15:00 mark in the video below.

While the original runway show featured Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Christy Turlington and more, this time around the lookbook supercast features Gigi Hadid , Binx Walton, Slick Woods, Dree Hemingway, and others playing on the idea of a modern take. For example, there's Coco Gordon Moore, the daughter of Sonic Youth mastermind and Marc Jacobs campaign star Kim Gordon . Plus, Lily McMenamy, who wears the same lavender outfit her mom wore in the 1993 show.

As for Jacobs, well, he's well over the fact that the collection got him fired. “I’d never had any idea I’d be fired," he told T Magazine a few years ago. "But it’s still my favorite collection, because it marked a time when I went with my instincts against instructions, and I turned out to be right. It came out of a genuine feeling for what I saw on the streets and all around me.” As soon as the collection hits, it will be on the streets and all around once more.

