Naomi Watts is shaping up to be the reigning television queen of summer 2017.

After getting the briefest of teases from Netflix last month, the streaming service has finally released the full-length trailer for Watts' sexy new psychiatrist drama Gypsy . By sexy, we're not being conservative when we mean sexy , people. For starters: It's from the director of Fifty Shades of Grey .

The 10-part psychological drama is led by Watts as Jean Holloway, a Manhattan therapist, whose "seemingly picturesque life" with her husband Michael Holloway (Billy Crudup) begins to unravel as she develops "intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients' lives." As Jean realizes that she can no longer separate her professional life and her personal fantasies, and hide this inability from her husband, she "descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds." Judging from the trailer, that seems to include club-hopping and making out with several beautiful strangers—oh, and downing pills, too.

"I used to believe that peopled determined their own lives, but there's one force more powerful than free will," she narrates in the trailer. "Our desires." The series also stars Sophie Cookson and Lucy Boynton, and will be released, in full, on June 30.

In addition to Gypsy , the normally television-shy Watts is starring in David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival, where she's playing the delightfully overbearing wife of one of Kyle MacLachlan's Agent Cooper doppelgängers. (Yes, we know, it's complicated.)

“David will look at three or four, or maybe five, different pictures and say, ‘OK, I’ll see those girls,’ ” she recently told W about working with Lynch for the first time on Mulholland Drive . “If you’re the third person on the list and he’s had a great meeting, he doesn’t meet girl No. 4 or 5. So my getting the part felt like fate.”

