After turning heads as Eve Moneypenny in two James Bond movies, it was only a matter of time before Naomie Harris scored her very own superhero movie. Well, it appears as though that time is now, with Variety reporting that Harris is in talks to play a villain in Venom 2 .

According to the report, Harris is circling the role of Shriek, a “dangerous and criminally insane villainess,” who’ll join Woody Harrelson’s Carnage as the main foil to Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom. In the comics, Shriek is Carnage’s love interest, which means we may see some romance sandwiched in between their evil exploits.

Harris rounds out an impressive cast, which includes the aforementioned Hardy, Harrelson, and Michelle Williams , who’s returning as Brock’s love interest. And with mo-cap expert Andy Serkis set to direct, Venom 2 has the potential to be one next year’s most fascinating movies.

Harris meanwhile, is set to reprise her role as Moneypenny in the next Bond movie, No Time to Die . Her rise should come as no surprise, after she was nominated for an Oscar for her gut-wrenching turn as a drug addicted mother in 2017’s Best Picture-winning film Moonlight . But despite her success, Harris has discussed the effects of sudden fame, and why she doesn’t make as many films as someone else in her position might.

“I was completely burned out. I needed a break,” she told The Guardian about the Moonlight whirlwind and subsequent burnout. “I was like: ‘I don’t want to be an actress any more.’ I was thinking of opening a nail salon with my friend.”

But with Bond and Venom 2 on the way, it looks like Harris is finally ready to assume her rightful place at the top, and that’s just fine with us.

