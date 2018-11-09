Working as a cam girl undoubtedly comes with its own set of potential dangers, but horror film Cam makes those risks—of unwelcome sexual harassment and unwanted offline recognition, among others—seem like small potatoes. In the new movie, Madeline Brewer, putting her experience as a tortured handmaid to good use, plays Alice, who posts videos on a cam girl forum under the pseudonym “Lola.” As seen in the Blumhouse film's trailer, which arrived this week, after Lola, well on her way to cam girl stardom, acquiesces to a viewer's terrifyingly emoji-filled request to slit her own throat on a live broadcast (with the help of some expert stage makeup), she soon finds that not only is she unable to log back into her account, but she's also been replaced on her channel by an exact lookalike.

As the doppelgänger continues posting videos in Lola's name, Alice is increasingly haunted by unexplained noises in her home and, in a particularly creepy moment, a tiny face—presumably a Shrinky Dink–sized version of her own—stuck to a door in a smear of blood. Multiple times throughout the trailer, The First Purge 's Patch Darragh pops up as Tinker, a character of unexplained origins who utters increasingly ominous warnings about whatever is responsible for Alice's stolen identity. "Unexpected things happen to test us," he says at one point. "I've watched enough to guess who it'll choose, but I don't know what it is," he adds at another, possibly implying that the "it" is some sort of murderous curse, à la another of Blumhouse's 2018 offerings, Truth or Dare , rather than a human serial killer. What a relief!

Watch the entire trailer for Cam , below.

The film is director Daniel Goldhaber's first feature-length film and was written by Goldhaber, Isa Mazzei, and Isabelle Link-Levy. It debuted earlier this year at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, where it took home the prizes for best first feature and best screenplay, according to Variety . Additionally, following those early screenings, the movie has already racked up an impressive 94 percent "Fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes , and an 88 percent positive score from audiences—perhaps setting it up for the same success experienced by its fellow Blumhouse productions Get Out and Split . Luckily you won't have to wait long to judge it for yourself: Cam arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on November 16.

Related: Margaret Atwood, Elisabeth Moss, and the Women of The Handmaid's Tale