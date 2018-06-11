Up until now, all the public has seen or heard of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 's rumored relationship is a group shot of the pair on a boat during Memorial Day weekend and a series of (admittedly adorable) Instagram flirtations. But, lest you think the pairing is merely a breezy summertime fling, photos that surfaced this past weekend seem to prove that things are actually getting pretty serious between the pair.

The pics, which were taken on Saturday and published by the Daily Mail on Monday, show Jonas and Chopra walking arm-in-arm while reportedly attending the Atlantic City, New Jersey, wedding of one of Jonas's cousins. It seems that the Quantico actress is already meeting the family. In fact, Chopra can be seen sitting next to Jonas's younger brother, Frankie, and parents Kevin Sr. and Denise in one of the shots. Jonas's oldest brother, Kevin, was reportedly also in attendance and served as a groomsman, while his wife, Danielle, also joined the wedding party as a bridesmaid.

For the beachside wedding, Jonas, 25, wore a dark navy suit over a black button-down shirt and white slip-on sneakers. Chopra, 35, turned up the glam in a gold silk wrap dress with a matching gold purse and strappy gold sandals. Chopra also reportedly joined the Jonases the next day for a casual post-wedding Sunday brunch; at the gathering, she wore a light, floral midi dress and sunglasses, while her date opted for jeans, a red plaid shirt, aviator sunglasses, and a navy blue baseball cap.

The duo first sparked dating rumors more than a year ago, when they walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together. Chopra brushed that speculation aside shortly after, however, telling Jimmy Kimmel , "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together because it was fun." About a year later, the rumors have reignited, prompted by their MDW hangout, a subsequent outing to a Los Angeles Dodgers game, and, most recently, their newfound habit of leaving cutesy comments on each other's Instagram posts . If they keep this up, there's a good chance we'll be seeing Chopra at yet another Jonas family wedding very soon.

