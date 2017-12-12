In 2003 Nicole Kidman won her first—and only—Academy Award for portraying Virginia Woolf in The Hours. For the role, she transformed herself physically to the point where she wasn't even recognizable. (Her nose in particular garnered some serious attention.) It was an awe-inspiring change, to say the least, and Kidman's made a habit of reinventing her looks onscreen ever since.

Exhibit A: Her upcoming film Destroyer, in which she plays a detective who's placed undercover with a gang. A photo of Kidman on set hit the Internet Tuesday, December 12, and she looks totally unrecognizable.

In the image, the actress is rocking a shaggy, Farrah Fawcett–esque brown bob, along with tan-orange skin. She's wearing makeup around her eyes to make them look sunken in, as if she's been up all night. And that makes sense for the film, thematically: Kidman plays a stressed-out cop who's trying not to blow her cover.

Tatiana Maslany and Sebastian Stan are Kidman's costars in Destroyer, which is directed by Karyn Kusama. Kidman said a while back she's making a conscious effort to work with a female director every 18 months , and it seems she's staying true to her word.

Destroyer is slated for a 2018 release.

