He developed his creative vocabulary as a child growing up in Brooklyn’s Park Slope, a neighborhood in which he has set multiple films. When he was young, his father, a film critic, would drive him and his siblings to see screenings in Manhattan.

“Once I started seeing movies, I really did think and communicate in terms of movies , even if I wasn't making them," he says. He would continue these conversations with his father. “We would come up with alternate endings to movies: Oh, it should have ended here, or what if. There was a lot of trying to improve movies that didn't quite work for us, or books.”

Baumbach discusses having a difficult few years, after the release of his second film, Mr. Jealousy , which didn’t receive the same level of critical attention as his debut, Kicking and Screaming .

“After Mr. Jealousy, I found myself a little bit lost, and it took me a long time to make another movie,” Baumbach says. “There's a line in Francis Ha that I think about. She's asked what she does, and she sort of answers, she says, ‘But I don't really do it.’ And I felt a little bit at a certain point, like I don't even know if I'm a filmmaker anymore. I mean, I made these two movies, but I wasn't able at the time to make another one.”

That sentiment ran strongly through Frances Ha , the film he co-wrote with Gerwig. “I'm asked about autobiography in my movies a lot, but it's interesting because a movie like Frances Ha , I get asked less about it because people assume, ‘Oh, it's Greta's thing’” Baumbach says, “But actually that time of being 27 and being lost and feeling like you identified yourself a certain way, and suddenly you're not able to do it, the way she can't dance, I related to very strongly.”

