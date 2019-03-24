North West , possibly the most famous kid on the planet, will soon be collaborating with the most influential teen tastemaker of our time: Jojo Siwa. (She's the one from Dance Moms with the bows.) West is seven, Siwa is 15; their combined powers rival that of the United Nations.

As Siwa recently revealed to E! News , she and West, an avowed fan of Siwa's videos and branded hair bows, have plans to make a YouTube video together, and Kim Kardashian West may make an appearance, too. "How it all started is that I saw on Twitter that Kim tweeted that North had a bow...and she's like, 'She's a huge JoJo Siwa fan,'" Siwa told E! . In response, Siwa sent over a basket of merch to the West home, sparking a DM exchange with Kardashian West that resulted in plans for a North-Jojo collab (and, apparently, continued daily texts with KKW).

Filming is slated to begin next Wednesday, at Siwa's house. "I thought I would go to their house, because typically for babysitting videos that's what I do, but [Kim] said that Northie wants to see my house," Siwa told E! . The completed video is scheduled to upload next Saturday, so mark your calendars and start planning your viewing party now — hair bows mandatory.

What will this video be about? It could be anything: Makeup. Hair. Dancing. Being young scions . The Mueller report. The possibilities are truly endless, but one thing we do know is that becoming a vlogger has been on West's to-do list for quite some time now. "My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos, and she was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this,' because her reaction was so funny. And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave, and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,'" Kardashian West said in 2017. Her answer at the time was a resounding "no," but it seems that West may have finally found her ticket to YouTube stardom in the form of this collaboration with Siwa.

If you're still just a little confused about who this Siwa person is, allow her to explain in her own words, via her Twitter bio: "I sing, I perform, I act, I dance, I have a ton of products with my face on them, and I do YouTube!" You may also be familiar with Siwa from her brief feud with Justin Bieber . Last December, after Siwa showed off the rainbow-colored convertible plastered with a large portrait of her face that she'd received for Christmas, Bieber expressed his distaste for the paint job by commenting "burn it" not once but twice on the photo. The feud was squashed a few days later, when Bieber sent a quasi-apology to Siwa, who responded with an attempt to leverage his guilt into a performance at her upcoming Sweet 16 party. No word yet on the status of that particular collab.

Recap: A Recap of Justin Bieber's Beef With 15-Year-Old Jojo Siwa, Starting With His Demand to Burn Her Car