Karl Lagerfeld may have left this world on Tuesday, but his spirit was present at the 91st Oscars. His designs made appearances on the red carpet, as Tessa Thompson paid homage to the late Chanel head. The Sorry to Bother You , Creed , and Westworld actress wore one of Lagerfeld's last designs when she attended the 2019 Oscars to present best score.

Thompson opted for a Chanel haute couture gown from the Spring/Summer 2019 collection. She stunned in it, too. Thompson coordinated her glowing beauty look with the gold-beaded, ruched gown that took 225 hours to make. Her eyelids were dusted with gold shadow that made her Chanel Fine Jewelry pop all the more, including the L’Esprit du Lion earrings and the yellow sapphire and diamond 18-karat yellow gold ring she wore.

Lagerfeld, who passed away at the age of 85, has had many iconic red carpet looks at the Oscars over the years. The most eye-popping, perhaps, was the sheer chiffon top and metallic floor-length skirt that Jennifer Lopez wore 2001. Lagerfeld's fashion house Chanel also outfitted Julianne Moore for her Best Actress win in 2015 and her presenting role the following year.

Going into this year's show, though, Chanel took a different approach. In the wake of Lagerfeld's death, they used their annual pre-Oscars party to honor the late designer. Lagerfeld's muses and fans Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie (who wore Chanel to the Oscars last year when she was up for Best Actress in I, Tonya ), Lupita Nyong’o, and Miley Cyrus and her new husband Liam Hemsworth all came out to Madeo's in Beverly Hills to show their support.

Meanwhile Lisa Bonet also gave love to Lagerfeld at the 2019 Oscars, wearing a sleeveless, turtleneck gown that was one of Lagerfeld's final Chanel haute couture looks. Her husband Jason Momoa coordinated his look in a matching blush color tuxedo that was created custom by Fendi from one of Lagerfeld's last creations for the house, as The Hollywood Reporter notes . “Jason is wearing the last thing Karl had his hand on with Silvia Fendi,” his stylist Jeanne Yang reportedly said. As for Momoa's hand, he wore a pink scrunchie on it, which was also part of Lagerfeld's design. Leave it to the visionary designer to still be inventing to new carpet trends from his afterlife.