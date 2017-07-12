Paris Hilton did her fair share of ruling in the early 2000s , and now she's back to "reign" over summer 2017.

On Tuesday, to the delight of millennials everywhere, Paris announced the launch of her newest fragrance, as well as a brand new song. “So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign,” the heiress-turned-reality star-turned-mogul-turned-DJ tweeted, Sure, sure, the new perfume is exciting, but the real treat here is the sample of the song she shared.

“When it feels this good I come alive, when it feels this good I get so wild,” Paris sings over a synthesized beat. “When it feels this good, welcome to my summer reign.”

Paris' first, and only, full-length album was released in 2006, otherwise known as the year of peak Paris. At the time, The Simple Life was going strong, and the elder Hilton sister had just released her first line of hair extensions and appeared in her first major film, National Lampoon's Pledge This . The self-titled LP was filled with summer hits like "Stars Are Blind," "Nothing In This World," and "Screwed," which have been stuck in our collective heads for the better part of the last decade.

"Summer Reign" is the fourth song Paris has shared from her much anticipated second album, Idolator reports . The latest hit-to-be follows in the footsteps of 2013's "Good Time," a pop-meets-rap collab with Lil Wayne; 2014's “Come Alive,” which you may remember from its fairytale and unicorn-themed music video ; and 2015's "High Off My Love." No word on when all of these tunes will make it onto an actual LP for the world to enjoy, but at this point it's safe to say there is definitely something "major" in the works. That's Hot.

