Paris Hilton appears to have been hit by a powerful wave of early 2000s nostalgia . Not only did the heiress recently announce that she'll be releasing a 2017 remix of her 2006 instant classic "Stars Are Blind," but she also took to Twitter over the weekend to share a collection of throwback photos from a vacation she and Kim Kardashian took with DJ Caroline D'Amour more than 10 years ago.

"Good Times in Ibiza," Hilton tweeted, adding the hashtag, "#GirlsTrip2006." In the photos, the fresh-faced twenty-somethings pose in (Louis Vuitton monogram-covered) string bikinis, in crowded clubs and with ice cream cones. They sport the early-2000s uniform of oversized sunglasses, wide headbands and slouchy saddle bags, making it even easier to imagine that each of the photos was snapped on a Motorola Razr or T-Mobile Sidekick.

Although Kardashian — who was once in charge of clearing out and reorganizing Hilton's closet — has since surpassed her old friend in name recognition and reality show episode count, she still appreciated the throwback. "Best trip!!!" she captioned a retweet of Hilton's post. D'Amour, however, still has yet to react publicly to the photos.

Last week, Hilton, 36, announced the upcoming release of both her newest single, " Summer Reign ," and her 23rd fragrance, Rosé Rush. In the sample she shared of the new song, Hilton sings over a synthesized beat about the ecstasy of summertime, a season that she, apparently, rules: "When it feels this good I come alive, when it feels this good I get so wild. When it feels this good, welcome to my summer reign." Just a few days after breaking this exciting news, Hilton tweeted , "We're working on the new 2017 remix of 'Stars Are Blind.'"

Here's hoping Hilton's return to music and insistence on dredging up decade-old memories means she's plotting her return to the icon status she so carefully cultivated at the turn of the millennium with every utterance of her signature catchphrase, "That's hot."

Related: Paris Hilton Invented Everything You’re Doing in 2017, and She Knows It

Paris Hilton Breaks Down Her 13 Favorite 2000s Trends, And Why They're Still Hot: