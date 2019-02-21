Diane Keaton seems to be on a mission to prove that the over-70 crowd has just as much fun, if not more so, than their younger counterparts—and she's doing a pretty good job. For proof, look no further than her zany, all-caps Instagram feed , her role as a sexually reawakened senior in Book Club , and now, Poms , her upcoming film (from the masterminds behind Book Club ) about a group of women who start a cheerleading squad at their retirement home.

The first trailer for Poms arrived Thursday, and shows Keaton attempting to finally live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader by recruiting Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, and Rhea Perlman, plus a few others, to join her squad. Not content to merely cheer for their fellow retirees at the shuffleboard court or on the golf course, Keaton recruits Alisha Boe to choreograph a routine so they can enter a cheer competition for ages 18 and up. As Weaver points out in the trailer, they are 18-plus—"18 plus 60!"

As with any good cheerleading movie, there's a hint of drama between Keaton's group and the other entrants in the competition, although it's a much lower stakes game for the septuagenarians than the college students they're up against. Think of it as a tamer, even more delightful Bring It On —albeit with a looming cloud of death hanging over the entire retirement community that never seemed to plague Kirsten Dunst and company.

Watch the full trailer for Poms , below.

For the record, all the impressive moves you see in the trailer come courtesy of the actors themselves. Director Zara Hayes recently told People that Keaton and all her fellow senior cheerleaders in the film had to go through a dance and cheer "boot camp" to prepare. "It's not like any of these women are dancers, they've never really been in a dance movie before," Hayes said. "They had so much fun with the dancing, that's when everyone really bonded and got to know each other. There's something about movement and dancing that really breaks down any shyness or barriers."

Poms opens in theaters on May 10, just in time for Mother's Day.

