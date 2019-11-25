Prada and Adidas have collaborated on a new collection.

After months of rumors, the two brands confirmed their union earlier in November via Instagram (the Adidas Originals IG account posted a crisp image of Adidas shoeboxes nestled inside a Prada shopping bag).

And now, they’ve taken to the platform to share first-look images of the joint effort, which will hit both the Adidas and Prada websites on December 4.

Will hypebeasts go for it?

The limited edition styles use what Prada called “premium materials” and “iconic details” to combine instantly recognizable aspects of both brands. The Italian house, which rarely collaborates with other labels, took one of Adidas’s most beloved styles—the classic Superstar, born in 1969 and made famous by Run-DMC—and added the Prada logo, not changing a single other aspect of the shoe’s famed design. As a press release reads, the Superstar is “an impeccable icon…which does not require being redesigned.”

Prada and Adidas also presented a white bowling bag, similar to the standard Adidas gym bag, which sandwiches both logos together in a way that just screams “squash at Chelsea Piers.” What does one keep in a Prada for Adidas gym bag? Nylon gear from Prada sport? Stan Smiths? Bespoke ankle weights?

As the press release puts it, “this pair of styles—each with a fundamental duality at their core—has been evolved from their sports and subcultural roots into modern luxury.”

Only 700 editions of each Prada for Adidas style will be produced, so they’ll surely sell out superfast. And while Prada seems to be looking to honor classic Adidas designs, they’re manufacturing the collection at the label’s Italian factory using full-grain leather. It all just looks so soft and creamy. As Prada’s social media manager captioned one image, “Craft Over Everything.”