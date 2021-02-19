The Face Oil that Keeps My Sensitive Skin Glowing Year-Round

I’ve never been one for experimenting with a 20-step nighttime skincare routine. What’s more important to me is having a handful of simple, straightforward products that get the job done. For some background: my fair, dry skin is ultra sensitive. The second I use anything that has an ingredient that doesn’t agree with me, it instantly shows. Red blotches, dry patches, peeling after makeup application—it’s not a pretty sight. So for years, I stuck to the simplest cleanser and moisturizer combo possible before bed. It wasn’t until I was introduced to Prima, a hemp-based skin care line launched in 2019, that I decided to change things up with their face oil. A few of my colleagues had given Prima’s Afterglow moisturizer and Enlightenment serum a try—and shared their rave reviews—so I figured it was a safe bet. Plus, even if things did get blotchy, I wasn’t seeing anyone anyway, and Zoom can’t “zoom” in that close. Luckily for me, Prima’s Night Magic did, in fact, work like magic. This doctor-formulated, clinically-tested oil is created without fragrance, mineral oil, PEGs, silicones, parabens and phthalates—often the culprits of skin irritation. What the formula does contain is a mix of botanical oils with Vitamins E & K, phytosterols, natural fatty acids, polysterols and cannabinoids, which are all naturally-derived and nourishing. After one week of applying a few drops every night on top of my moisturizer, my skin started seriously glowing, and it’s been consistently dewy ever since. It’s one extra step that I’m committed to for good.

Prima Night Magic 300mg CBD Intensive Face Oil, $88, sephora.com