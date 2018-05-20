After the pomp and pageantry of the royal wedding , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , aka Harry and Meghan, were eager to return to the quiet life, and skipped a reception or after party in favor of an evening at home together, reveling in marital bliss. Kidding! Prince Charles hosted a huge party for them, they looked absolutely amazing on the way there, and we've rounded up every tidbit of information we could find about what all went on. Here, everything to know about the evening festivities:

Markle wore a high-necked Stella McCartney dress to the reception.

It was so good.

The "knee's up" was at Frogmore House.

Page Six reported that they took a "1968 Jaguar to Frogmore House where the second reception will be held. Traditionally known as a “Knees Up” to the Brits, guests get to let loose after a day of traditional services. The bash was hosted by Prince Charles, where it was widely reported that Markle would break with tradition and give a speech of her own. The license plate on the sleek sportscar read “E190518,” the couple’s wedding date." Cute!

The afterparty was extra-exclusive.

So, it seems like 600 guests were at the afternoon reception, but the party after that was more exclusive. For instance, Meghan's co-stars from Suits weren't invited to the nighttime bash, so they went out and did karaoke together instead .

Another difference between the afternoon reception and evening party? The tone. Harry's dad, Prince Charles, gave a speech at both shindigs , but his words in the afternoon were emotional, talking about how proud he was of Harry and how happy he was for Meghan, while that night he was a bit cheekier.

Harper's Bazaar reports that Prince William's best man speech was also on the "naughtier" side, and that the party even featured a fireworks display. As for his own speech, Harry reportedly praised Meghan's grace through the difficulty of planning the wedding and joining the royal family. Oh, and check out Meghan's just-launched page on the royals' website, where she mentions how proud she is to be a feminist!

Elton John and James Corden were big hits.

Celebrity guests at the party like James Corden and Elton John did their respective things, with Corden introducing various performers and Elton playing a medley of his hits, including "Your Song" and "The Circle of Life."

All in all, it sounds really fun. The royal couple's first dance was reportedly to a Whitney Houston song, they served drinks from around the world and themed cocktails, and even fed their guests burgers late at night. We should just have one of these things every weekend.

