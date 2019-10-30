Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have endured intense scrutiny and vicious coverage from the British tabloids since their wedding in 2018, with Markle, in particular, bearing the brunt of it. Admittedly,the pressure is getting to her. Earlier this month, during an interview for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey , Markle agreed with ITV host Tom Bradby when he assessed that the Duchess of Sussex was “not okay.”

“Thank you for asking,” she said in a clip that went viral . “Because not many people will have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

On Tuesday, October 29th, 71 female members of Parliament from across the political spectrum signed a letter expressing support for Markle "taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family." The statement also strongly condemned “outdated, colonial undertones” to the coverage, which is a British euphemism for “racist.”

It's not particularly surprising, then, to hear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking for a second home base outside of the United Kingdom. “It’s not possible for them to be [in the UK] like this,” a source told People . “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”

The royals might be looking to set up a second home in the United States, Canada, or Africa (perhaps South Africa or Botswana, where Harry has spent a significant portion of his adult life). In the meantime, they’re taking a break from royal duties from mid-November through the end of the year, as Markle worked through much of her maternity leave. They’re headed to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“This would be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States,” the source added. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions, too.”