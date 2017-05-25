Princess Diana will forever be a style icon. Her style, which ranged from jeans and a button-down for an afternoon with sons Princes William and Harry to ball gowns and skirt suits for professional events, has been closely dissected through the years. It wasn’t until now, though, that we've learned the very practical rational behind one of her signatures: carrying a clutch close to her chest.
In an interview with The Telegraph, British handbag designer Anya Hindmarch shared the story:
The princess was one of Hindmarch’s first clients when she opened her Chelsea store in 1993, and Hindmarch described Diana, saying, “She was a very loyal customer and a lot of fun. She would come and see us with no bodyguards or any fuss.” Diana would often come to the store on the hunt for those clutches she loved so much, which the duo referred to as "cleavage bags." Why, you ask? Hindmarch told the publication, “We used to laugh when we designed what she called her 'cleavage bags,' little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars.” Genius.
Leave it to Princess Diana to figure out a way to use fashion to avoid any public photographs of buzzed-about wardrobe malfunctions. Consider this trick next time you’re trying to figure out how to elegantly emerge from a vehicle, whether it's into a swarm of snapping paparazzi or not.
