Actress Rebecca Hall is the latest Woody Allen muse to publicly denounce the writer-director and express regret over working with him. She posted a message to Instagram explaining that "The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie [ A Rainy Day In New York , starring Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet]...When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown—easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup"

This announcement comes just days after Greta Gerwig , who starred in 2012's To Rome With Love and has often cited Allen's early work as a major inspiration for her, also claimed she would never work with him again .

Mighty Aphrodite star Mira Sorvino, too, penned a letter of regret for working with Allen, directing her apology to his daughter Dylan Farrow, who has long alleged that Allen molested her when she was a child. And they're not the only ones. Griffin Newman , Ellen Page and David Krumholtz all say they're sorry and won't work with Allen again

Farrow has responded on Twitter to many of the famous actresses—and regular citizens—supporting her as the film community comes to terms with the misdeeds of one of its favorite auteurs, thanking everyone who has stood beside her.

