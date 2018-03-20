Fresh off the heels of an impressive awards season, Reese Witherspoon , Laura Dern , Nicole Kidman , Zoë Kravitz , and Shailene Woodley have all returned to the set of Big Little Lies to film the highly anticipated second season of the hit HBO series.

Witherspoon, who is executive producer of the show (and seemingly pretty much everything else in Hollywood these days) and plays lead mom Madeline Martha Mackenzie , shared the first real look on set. Dressed up in full Madeline garb—a blue tweed dress with a cardigan and pumps—the actress and her costar Dern, who plays Renata Klein, posed outside of the Seaside Coffee Shop. Dern also shared the photo, because of course she did.

Kravitz and Woodley have also recently shared their own snaps from the first few days back in character as Bonnie Carlson and Jane Chapman, respectively. “Bonnie’s. Back,” Kravitz captioned a picture of herself wearing the bohemian yoga teacher’s braids and curls with natural makeup and a fur-trimmed coat. Woodley posted a similar caption and photo, showing off her newly dyed dark hair.

Another strong woman will join the ranks of the Monterey moms soon: Meryl Streep. She has been cast as mother of now-deceased Perry Wright (played by Alexander Skarsgård) and mother-in-law to Kidman's Celeste. Her character will reportedly be “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry’s death and on the hunt for answers.” According to HBO , in season 2 the show "will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage, and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode… the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

If the second season is half as fierce as the looks Witherspoon and Dern are serving in this off-camera moment, fans will not be disappointed.

