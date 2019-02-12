It's only the second month of 2019, and plenty of celebrities have brought new babies into the world. Today, Richard Gere and Alejandra Gere (née Silva) join the ranks of celebrity parents, and at 69 years old, Richard has become a dad once more.

When Richard married Alejandra in April of last year, the upstate New York nuptials were kept hush-hush, but the two had reportedly been dating for roughly three years before tying the knot, and had been family friends for much longer. Months later, Alejandra confirmed in a now deleted Instagram post that she was pregnant, and had received a blessing from the Dalai Lama himself. “Just a few moments ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come...We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama," she wrote in the caption of the photo announcement, according to previous reports . In December, Alejandra continued to document her pregnancy as she shared another photograph of herself with her baby bump proudly on display, along with the caption "¡Soy muy feliz! ❤️ ... I’m so happy! #happygirl"

Their new baby is their first child together, but the second child for both parents—Richard's first son, Homer, from a previous marriage to Casey Lowell, is 19 years old, and Alejandra's first son, Albert, from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland, is 6 years old. The couple have yet to reveal the name of their new arrival, but the baby is reportedly a boy, according to reports from CNN .

Now that the Geres have three kids between them, they'll have to take time out of their busy schedules as activists who support the Rais Foundation for the Homeless, but it would appear that the couple's plans to expand their family started in 2015, when Alejandra confirmed to Hola! that she would like to one day have another child.

