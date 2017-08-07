Anyone fan who's paid attention to the beauty evolution of Rihanna knows she's not one to fall back on a single signature look. The songstress has a flair for experimentation, whether that means creating a lipstick for MAC Cosmetics (that sells out in one day) or switching up her hairstyle in the blink of an eye. Throughout her career, Rihanna has tried every shade and style we can think of, from burgundy curls to butt-length locs to blonde waves. And now that she's back in Barbados for Crop Over, it's obviously time for yet another transformation.

"When yo hurr ready for crop ova'," she captioned her Instagram debut. Her new 'do features the brightest shade of electric turquoise that seriously shimmers even in the dimmest lighting. If you look closely, it's clear that the color gets its multidimensional finish from a subtle ombré effect, transitioning from turquoise at the top to sky blue at the ends. So far, Rihanna seems to love the head-turning hue so much that she's already paired it with matching neon nails. You might not think an electric shade like this one is the most versatile choice, but count on Rihanna to prove you wrong.

