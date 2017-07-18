If there's anyone who could elevate the millennial pink trend to the next level, it's Rihanna —and that's exactly what she did while attending the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Los Angeles on Monday.

The "Work" singer wore an elaborate cupcake-esque pale pink dress by Giambattista Valli Couture to celebrate the new film, in which she stars as Bubble , a shape-shifting alien known as a "glampod." The glamorous gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, super-puffy sleeves, a cinched waist, and a high-low hemline with several yards of fluffy tulle trailing behind. She paired the high-fashion dress with matching pale pink Manolo Blahnik gladiator-style stilettos with laces that crisscrossed up to her knees, and she accessorized with several sparkly rings on her fingers, large hoop earrings, dewy pink-toned makeup, and a super-high ponytail.

Rihanna posted several pics from the sci-fi film's premiere on Instagram. "When u show up uninvited," she captioned one photo in which she smizes straight at the camera. "💅🏾 #VALERIAN," she wrote on a full-length shot that captured her gown's entire cotton candy train.

Rihanna has been keeping extra busy in recent months. Aside from her role in Valerian, she will also star in the upcoming Ocean's Eight , the all-female reboot of the Ocean's Eleven series. And last month the multi-hyphenate debuted a new collaboration with Manolo Blahnik in the music video for DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," on which she is featured. The capsule collection—the 29-year-old's third with the legendary shoe designer—is called "So Stoned" and includes several pairs of bedazzled mules, sandals, and stiletto-heeled gladiators.

The singer-actress-designer-QUEEN is making strides in her personal life as well: At the end of June, while on vacation in Spain, Rihanna sent the Navy (her fans' collective name for themselves) into a tizzy when she was spotted kissing a mystery man in a hot tub. The man was later identified as Hassan Jameel, owner of a soccer league and heir to Saudi Arabia's largest Toyota distributor. Clearly Rihanna has a lot on her plate—and she's managing it all with her enviable signature style.

