In case you have been living under a rock for the past decade or so, Rihanna is very, very weed-friendly . So much so that she named her latest collaboration with Manolo Blahnik—wait for it—"So Stoned." That's our bad gal.

Surprisingly, or perhaps not that surprising when you consider the other end of the collaboration—the shoes are not emblazoned with pot leaf motifs, but rather, large gemstones. Get it?

Rihanna announced the latest collection on Instagram today, posting a photo of herself draped in a fur coat paired with a pair of knee-high gladiator sandals from the line, captioning the photo: "JULY 6... the 'SO STONED' collection is dropping! My hands down favorite collaboration with @manoloblahnikhqPictured above: 'Poison Ivy'"

The shoes made their official debut, however, last week, when the singer donned the same pair in the very sartorially-charged video f or DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," which she is featured on, pairing the shoes with turquoise Alberta Ferretti minidress and bright red lips.

The collection marks Rihanna's third and final collaboration for the footwear brand. The singer released her first designs for the house back in March 2016 with a collection named "Denim Desserts," which included the instantly Internet famous thigh-high boots-meet-chaps, which Jennifer Lopez wore in the video for "Ain't Your Mama."

"So Stoned" consists of four styles: Poison Ivy, a gladiator stiletto; Bajan Princess, a high-heeled mule; Spice, a mid-heeled mule; and Purple Chalice, a strappy high-heel. Each style is done in clear PVC, decorated with multi-colored Swarovski crystals and finished with a Persplex heel. The collection , which ranges in price from $1,325 to $2,325, will be available in stores and online beginning on July 6th, so unfortunately, you'll have to find something else to wear to your Fourth of July barbecue.

