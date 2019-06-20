Rihanna may be the richest female musician, having just bumped Madonna out of the number one spot per the latest assessment by Forbes , but she's still humble. The musician, designer and business mogul was recently asked about this accomplishment and her reaction? Well, it was priceless.

Rihanna, who notably was the only person on this year's list of America's Richest Self-Made Women to receive a "10" for her "self-made score," is still taken by surprise by her financial state. "Oh wow. Forbes is one of those funny things, you know?" she told E! News without going into her estimated net worth of $600 million that stems largely from her touring career, her Fenty Beauty brand which made $570 million in sales alone last year, and her new luxury line for LVMH. "Like, it’s like you’re awarding people for being rich or something. It’s weird. I never got used to it, but it’s like, it’s a nice honor. It’s nice, it’s nice."

RiRi being RiRi, she then trolled the person asking her about her inclusion on the Forbes list. "But—he asked for a raise," she added, talking about Fenty’s style director Jahleel Weaver, to which he replied "Sure did." When Rihanna was pressed on whether or not she gave out the raise after the list went live, she replied, "No, he got fired."

That wasn't the only trolling Rihanna has been up to lately. While at the same event for the launch of her debut collection for Fenty, she explained to W that she's been quietly pranking her fans for some time now. When asked about her t-shirt that says, "No More Music," Rihanna replied, "It’s [hit the Internet] and it’s full-on trolls. Please let my fans know that I’m trolling them. You have to get it because it’s a souvenir. That’s the closest you’ll get to music before the album."

Rihanna also trolled Weaver while talking to W when being questioned about the one color she has a hard time tackling. Her response was notably different from Weavers. "I love brown and he cannot. I want everything in brown. Brown, brown, brown, brown. He’s like, ‘What is your obsession with brown?’," she said, before adding, "It can go masculine, it can go feminine, it’s timeless. It’s also good with tans." Never change, RiRi.