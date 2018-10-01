Let Rihanna Headline Coachella

Sure Beyoncé's conquering of Coachella's stage is still fresh in our memories, and the next edition of the festival is more than two seasons away, but the internet is already buzzing with rumors of who may headline the Southern California music festival/annual conference of Instagram influencers. The latest word according to a "sources" who spoke to HITS Daily Double : promoters are in talks with Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, and Kanye West to headline the three nights of the fest next year.

Now, putting aside the most pressing issue (that is seems stupid if not irresponsible to book West for anything at the moment, let alone months in advance), the rumors would mean that for the 16th time in the festival's previous nineteen occurrences, the headliners would all be men. That seems like a tone deaf slap in the face not only after the sociopolitical events of this year, but also due to the fact that Beyoncé single-handedly injected a fresh batch of badly needed relevancy to the festival last year.

So what gives? There's plenty of female (or female-lead band) headlines possibilities to chose from both from the pop charts (Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, a Gwen Stefani-led No Doubt reunion to name a few) or from Coachella's original speciality of indie rock (St. Vincent, Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs). Still, it's pretty obvious, at least to us, as to who would the platonic headliner ideal at this point in time of Coachella's history: Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty . Let us count the reasons.

1. She's Pretty Much There Every Year Anyway

Rihanna has been a regular audience member of Coachella for the better part of the last decade as it is, and she's even hosted her own parties in conjuction with the fest.

2. Even In the Audience, She Still Makes Headlines

Whether it's rolling a joint on her bodyguard's bald head, wearing a head-to-toe crystal mesh bodysuit from Gucci , or just getting her life while watching Bey , she somehow manages to make more headlines than artists who actually performed.

3. She'll Probably Have New Music Out Soon

After releasing new albums on an almost yearly basis, Rihanna has taken some time off from the studio in recent years. It's been two years since Anti (which, frankly, in the grand scheme of things, isn't that long), but fans are gasping for more. There's numerous reports she's been working on a new album (either reggae or dance music influence, depending on which rumors you've heard), and she's taken to reminding her followers that new music is coming soon. In any event, there's a good chance she'll have something to promote by next April.

4. She's Got Plenty of Previous Festival Experience

It wouldn't be anything new for her. She's played Made In America, Radio One's Hackney Weekend, Rock in Rio, Global Citizen, V Festival and more. She's got the experience. Heck, her brief cameo performance during Calvin Harris's set at Coachella's 2012 edition was more memorable than most of the actual performances that year anyway.

5. Honestly, She'd Be Better Than The Rumored Other Choices

Gambino is a solid and relevant choice, sure, but Timberlake's last album flopped and Kanye, is, well, doing what it is Kanye is prone to do at the moment. The only reason we could imagine Rihanna not headlining Coachella is just, simply, if she didn't want to.