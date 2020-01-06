Long before the 2020 Golden Globes even began, there was already drama.

No, the drama had nothing to do with who was set to win an award. In fact, it had nothing to do with a nominee at all. It was hair drama, to be exact, affecting none other than Rita Wilson, whose husband Tom Hanks is set to receive the Cecil B. Demille award during the ceremony.

Wilson, who is quite active on social media if you didn't already know, posted about her woes on both Twitter and Instagram. At 1:47 P.M. (pacific standard time), she informed her Twitter followers that her hair and makeup person was exactly one hour and 20 minutes late, and added on Instagram that this fiasco left her with just one hour to get it all done before she was scheduled to leave for the red carpet, and attend the Golden Globes ceremony, which starts at 5:00 P.M. on the dot. Try as she might to "be zen," but there is admittedly no way to not freak out if you're supposed to have your face beat for the first major awards ceremony of the year and the person you hired over three months ago to get the job done just forgets to show up.

Loading View on Instagram

And you know what? Wilson is seemingly not alone. Julianne Moore commented on her Instagram post about her long lost previously hired hair stylist with "Omg I feel u," which leads one to wonder, has Moore herself also been the victim of such horrors in the past?

Everyone, from Julie Klausner to Chrissy Teigen, is on high alert for Wilson's final Golden Globes look.

Ultimately, though, Wilson has received nothing but positive encouragement from her fellow celebrities, such as Sarah Paulson and Michelle Pfeiffer, telling her she looks good enough without the professional glam squad anyway. One thing is for sure—we will not rest until we determine whether or not Wilson's glam squad eventually arrived.

