At just three days old, the royal baby has made his first official public debut.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed posing with their newborn at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, and could be seen beaming while carrying their baby. As the royal family has yet to publicly announce a name for the child, the media has taken to referring to him as "Baby Sussex," and asked a few questions for the parents as they revealed their baby to the public for the first time.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Markle told the cameras. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," she continued, before explaining that he has the "sweetest temperament" and has been really calm in the past few days.

With the support of Markle's mother, Gloria Ragland, and Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the family has been able to keep things relatively quiet at home before going public with more details about the baby's birth. Historically, it could take at least a week before the Duke and Duchess elect to reveal Baby Sussex's given name (Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson waited two weeks before telling everyone that they decided to name their second daughter Beatrice), but it is not out of the realm of possibility that Markle and Prince Harry have already decided on one, and are just waiting for the right time for the big reveal in the near future.

Pinterest DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

Both parents are still trying to figure out which one the baby resembles the most so far, but even if they decide which parent he takes after, he'll probably end up looking different in a few weeks anyway. "His looks change every single day," Prince Harry said, before joking, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well."

Update, 5/8/19, 12:00 P.M.: The royal family has revealed the official name of Baby Sussex: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. As for his title, the Duke and Duchess have decided not to use courtesy titles for now. But in the event that the elect to use one, Archie will likely be a Lord, as that is the title reserved for sons of Dukes and Duchesses, with the added courtesy, Earl of Dumbarton. It's also possible that his parents might want to raise him without a title, as that is what Princess Anne did for her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, or he could become a Prince if Prince Charles were to become King. In any case, fans of Riverdale and All in the Family can duke it out with the royal family over who holds the title for the world's most famous Archie.

