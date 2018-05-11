Meghan Markle's Mother Has Arrived in England to Meet the Queen

We've talked far too much about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's impending nuptials in the context of the groom's family and all it's crazy traditions. Lets not forget, however, that the most important relative on hand for most weddings, royal or not, is the mother of the bride. Now, Finally, Markle's mother Doria Ragland, has landed in U.K., according to Us Weekly , and is ready to make her presence known.

Ragland will spend the final nine days before the wedding staying at the palace and meeting all of her daughter's soon-to-be in-laws. She'll reportedly be joined by ex-husband Thomas Markle , Meghan's father. Next week, after they've settled in, Markle's parents will both attend a private run-through of the ceremony at the venue, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

And on their daughter's big day, both Ragland and Markle will have major roles to play in the wedding. As the royal press secretary for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced via press release last week, despite previous rumors that Ragland would walk the Suits actress down the aisle, Markle's father will officially take on the traditional role. Instead, Ragland will travel with her daughter to St. George's Chapel via car. "Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the release reads.

Significantly less involved in Markle's big day are most of the rest of her family. Earlier this spring, after she and Harry had sent out their wedding invitations, sources told Us Weekly that Markle was "really worried" about how some of her estranged family members were reacting to being left off the guest list, and that she had "lost sleep" over the comments that relatives like half-sister Samantha Grant and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. have made to the press since she and Harry announced their engagement in November. With less than two weeks to go until her big day, hopefully any family drama is no longer interrupting Markle's pre-wedding beauty sleep.

Related: A Letter of Condolence to Meghan Markle, Whose Own Extended Clan May Be Even Nuttier Than the Windsors